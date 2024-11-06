Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Bihar Health Dept officials inspect Darbhanga AIIMS site

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Bihar’s top officials, including the Principal Secretary of the Health Department and Joint Health Secretary inspected the proposed AIIMS construction site at the Ekmi-Shobhan bypass in Darbhanga.

The officials were also joined by Darbhanga’s BJP MP Gopal Jee Thakur and senior district officials.

PM Modi will visit Darbhanga on November 13 to lay the foundation stone for the much-anticipated AIIMS in the Mithila region, a project that has been eagerly awaited by the people of Bihar.

The Principal Secretary emphasised the significance of this development, which promises to greatly improve healthcare access for the region.

He acknowledged that people in Mithila have waited years for an AIIMS facility and shared that all departments are working together to ensure smooth preparations for the event.

In addition to AIIMS, the PM is also expected to inaugurate a critical National Highway project completed by NHAI, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure in Bihar.

“We have observed several logistical and technical details during the inspection. It will be refined in collaboration with public representatives and local officials to ensure the event’s success. This upcoming visit marks an important milestone for Darbhanga and the entire Mithila region, bringing advanced healthcare and improved connectivity closer to reality,” said the Principal Secretary.

The construction of Bihar's second AIIMS at the Ekmi-Shobhan bypass in Darbhanga is set to transform healthcare in the region, with the project costing an estimated ₹1,261 crore.

The Central government issued an e-tender on October 25, and the responsibility for building the facility has been assigned to HSCC. This upcoming AIIMS is expected to meet critical healthcare needs and reduce the dependence on distant medical facilities.

The planned AIIMS will have specialised facilities, including 175 beds dedicated to departments like ICCU and Critical Care, 120 beds for Surgery, Orthopedics, and Ophthalmology, 60 beds each for Medicine and Pediatrics, 75 beds for Gynecology and Obstetrics and 15 beds in Dermatology.

The facility is anticipated to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare services for the people of Darbhanga and surrounding areas, who have long awaited such resources in the Mithila region.

