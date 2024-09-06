Ahead of Ganapati festival Maha govt transfers 29 IPS officers

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) In a bid to tighten law and order ahead of the 11-day Ganapati festival, the Maharashtra Government made a major reshuffle in the police department by transferring 29 IPS officers.

The high-profile Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Tejaswi Satpute has been posted as the DCP in Pune city, DCP zone 9 Rajtilak Roshan as Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) in the state DGP office, DCP Pune city Sandip Sinh Gill as Pune Superintendent of Police (Rural), Pune SP (rural) Pankaj Deshmukh as DCM Mumbai, Nagpur DCP Nimit Goyal as DCP Mumbai and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Commandant from Solapur Vijay Chavan as Principal, Police Training Centre, Solapur, according to the order that was issued late on Thursday night.

The Bhandara SP Lohit Matano has been transferred as Nagpur DCP, Thane DCP Sudhakar Pathrabe as DCP Mumbai, Sushant Singh as Commandant, Abhaysinh Deshmukh, Superintendent, arms supervision, Pune, Gokul Raj G as Commandant of SRPF, Navi Mumbai, Ashish Kamble as Additional SP Nandurbar, Mahak Swami as DCP Nagpur city, Nithipudi Rao as DCP Nagpur city, Pankaj Atulkar as Commandant of SRPF, Solapur, Singa Reddi Hrishikesh Reddi as Additional SP, Aheri in Gadchiroli district and Rodas Pawar as Additional SP (Railways), Pune.

Further, the government has posted Dipak Agrawal as Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nagpur (rural), Dugal Darshan Prakashchand as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Akkalkua (Nandurbar), Harshvardhan BJ as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pusad (Yavatmal), Jitan Beniwal as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jintur (Parbhani), Navdeep Agrawal as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Washim sub-division, Shubham Kumar as Sub-Divisional Police Officer Achalpur (Amravati), Vimala M as Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Sangli city and Vrushti Jain as Sub-Divisional Police Officer Umred (Nagpur).

