Apple iPhone 16 Launch on September 9: Price, Details and Specifications

The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 9th, featuring advanced AI capabilities and a new Titanium finish. The prices vary across countries due to taxes, duties, and currency fluctuations. Here's a breakdown of the estimated prices:

- India: Rs 79,900 (approximately $959 USD)

- USA: $799.

- Europe: €969 (approximately $1,040 USD)

- UK: £799 (approximately $1,014 USD)

- Australia: 1,499 AUD (approximately $973 USD)

- Dubai: AED 3,200 (approximately $872 USD)

- Japan: ¥119,800 (approximately $814 USD)

- China: ¥7,180 (approximately $983 USD)

- Pakistan: Rs 339,999 (approximately $1,214 USD)

The price differences are attributed to:

1. Taxes and import duties: Countries like India and those in the European Union impose high taxes and duties, increasing the retail price.

2. Currency fluctuations: Exchange rates impact pricing, with countries having weaker currencies potentially seeing higher prices.

Please note that these prices are estimates and may vary based on various factors. The iPhone 16 series is expected to feature improved cameras, larger displays, and Bionic chip 18 in both pro and basic models, making it a highly anticipated launch.