After a two-year break, 134th edition of Durand Cup tournament kicks off in Manipur

Imphal, July 30 (IANS) The 134th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest football tournament, kicked off on Wednesday in Manipur after a two-year break due to the ethnic conflict in the northeastern state.

The opening match of Group F was played between two football clubs from Manipur TRAU FC and NEROCA FC at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.

Football fans were excited to see the tournament return to their state, which has a rich legacy of various sports events.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla attended the opening match and took part in the inauguration ceremony.

The grand opening featured vibrant cultural performances and military displays, showcasing the spirit of unity and peace.

A Defence spokesperson said that this iconic tournament’s revival in Manipur highlights the healing power of sports and the collective aspiration for stability, resilience, and renewed harmony in the region.

Army chief, Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army's Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari and senior other Army, para-military and security and civil officials along with other dignitaries witnessed the opening match of Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

The Army Chief interacted with players and officials of the local favourites NEROCA FC and TRAU FC before the match.

Meanwhile, many football lovers were unhappy because the stadium was too crowded and there were not enough seats for sports enthusiasts.

Some people found it difficult to move around or watch the match comfortably.

Despite the problems, people were happy and cheerful that such a big football tournament is being held again in Manipur.

It is seen as a positive step toward bringing peace and normal life back to the state.

A cheerful football lover, Sanday Wangkhemcha while talking to IANS thanked the Army and other organisers for conducting the Durand Cup football tournament in Manipur.

“Amid the ethnic crisis in Manipur, the football tournament would ease the mindset of the people of the state. It would also encourage the young generations to take football as their career. We expect more important football tournaments including Santosh Trophy, Indian Super League can be held in Manipur for the benefit of the sports lovers and common people as well,” Wangkhemcha said.

Other Group F matches, including games with the Indian Army Football Team would also be played at the same stadium in the upcoming days. The Durand Cup tournament will be held from July 23 to August 23 across five cities in India – Imphal, Shillong, Kokrajhar, Kolkata and Jamshedpur. Six group stage matches would be played at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, from July 30 to August 12.

The Manipur Governor on July 10, addressed the trophy showcase ceremony of the Durand Cup 2025 held at City Convention Centre in Imphal.

He commended the Indian Army's consistent role in promoting sports and national integration and highlighted Manipur’s legacy as a powerhouse of sports and emphasised the importance of youth engagement through such tournaments.

Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, expressed confidence that the Durand Cup would inspire a new generation of young athletes in the region.

He had stated that hosting this tournament in Imphal once again is a testament to the state’s deep passion for football and the collective efforts of both the civil and military establishments.

The Indian Army has consistently been a pillar of strength in promoting sports and youth engagement, he had said. During the July 10 ceremony, the trophies – Durand Cup, President’s Cup and Simla Trophy were showcased.

The trophies, after touring different locations in Manipur, including Sendra, Moirang, Bishnupur, Manipur University, Kangla and Chingmeirong War Cemetery, reached the City Convention Centre on July 10, where the Governor, along with senior civil and military officers, received the trophies.

After more than two years of ethnic hostilities between non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo communities President’s Rule was promulgated in Manipur on February 13, four days after the resignation of N Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post.

