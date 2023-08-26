After suspicious movement, police opens fire in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Aug 26 (IANS) After noticing suspicious movement, a Special Operations Group (SOG) of police opened fire on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said that the incident occurred during a cordon and search operation in Gangna top area of Surankote tehsil.

“The search operation is going on in the area,” they added.

