After son’s objection, JSCA not to install ex-BCCI official Amitabh Choudhary’s statue at Ranchi stadium

Ranchi, Aug 17 (IANS) Former BCCI acting secretary and retired senior IPS officer Amitabh Choudhary’s statue will not be installed at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi after his son objected to the proposal.

On Amitabh Choudhary’s first death anniversary, a proposal was being brought by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) to install his statue in the JSCA International Stadium as he had played the key role in the construction of this stadium. He passed away on August 16 last year.

As soon as his son Abhishek learnt about the proposal, he sent a legal notice to JSCA stating that it is against the principles of his late father. Following Abhishek’s objection, the administration halted the ‘havan’ and religious rituals at the JSCA on his death anniversary.

It is believed that after the opposition of Abhishek and his family, now the statue of late Amitabh Choudhary will not be installed in the stadium.

Abhishek said that his father was against personality worship and external ostentation. “Karma was worship for him. I came to know that JSCA is preparing to install the statue on his death anniversary, August 16. At whose behest is this being done? Announcing the installation of such a statue is an attempt to tarnish his (father) memory. JSCA did not talk to our family regarding this. Placing the statue without the knowledge and permission of our family members is a violation of personal property,” he added.

He informed, “Crores of rupees are estimated to be spent in making my father’s statue. Installing his statue by spending crores of rupees is against his ideals.”

Abhishek has sought a reply within seven days in the legal notice sent to JSCA secretary Devashish Chakraborty. He said, “The Tricolor that was placed on his father's body was taken away by the JSCA for safekeeping. Later, we came to know that the same Tricolor was found lying in a dusty condition in the stadium.”

As per the proposal prepared by the JSCA, his portrait was to be placed in 13 feet wide and nine feet high 24 carat gold studded frame in the lobby of Amitabh Choudhary Pavilion. A statue of 12 feet height was to be installed and about Rs 2 crore was to be spent in this work.

