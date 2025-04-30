After politics, Navjot Singh Sidhu now a motivational speaker

Amritsar, April 30 (IANS) In a surprising turn of events, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday unveiled a new page of his life with the launch of his YouTube channel to showcase his lifetime inspiration stories and views on cricket, prioritising motivational commentary over politics.

“I do an ‘ardaas’ (prayer) in the morning, it was taught by my parents… I have struggled a lot. People are made by adversities. Therefore, this is the first platform where I am devoting a lot of time in my life. The catchword is -- the whole world is my family, all mankind my brethren, to spread happiness and do good my religion,” he told the media at his residence in Amritsar.

Sidhu, who has been back to his yesteryear pitch -- cricket commentary -- after a political slogging, said, “There are facets of my life, there is a rainbow, I will be sharing it on my YouTube channel- Navjot Singh Official. I spent 20 years in cricket, did commentary, politics, motivational talks, also the spiritual side.”

Popularly known as the Sardar of the commentary box, Sidhu brings his trademark flair and is a prominent leader of the Congress from Punjab.

He said the channel would be based on lifestyle, motivation and commentary, besides cricket tips.

“There will be no content of politics on his channel,” Sidhu said.

On continuing his innings with politics, he replied, “The people will decide, and it’s people who decide. The people are the God and the politics is for their (people's) betterment… I have never compromised with my values and integrity, and they are aligned with what’s true for me.”

In 2020, Sidhu launched “Jittega Punjab (Punjab will win)" channel that shared his “vision for Punjab” and was “vocal on the burning issues.

He said Navjot Sidhu Official channel is inspired by the path of universal brotherhood, tolerance, love and peace shown by Baba Nanak (Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism).

Last year, Sidhu described his wife, Navjot Kaur's treatment for her breast cancer as “starving cancer by not eating dairy products and sugar”.

In the widely circulated video on social media, Sidhu had said his wife “consumed haldi (turmeric) and neem, which helped cure her ‘incurable' cancer. However, oncologists had slammed Sidhu for “creating sensationalism” and misguiding people.

