After Patna HC nod, Mayawati for caste census in UP too

Lucknow, Aug 9 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Wednesday said that now that the Patna High Court has approved the caste census being done by the Bihar government, the focus is now on Uttar Pradesh where a similar census is being sought.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that the demand for a caste census in Uttar Pradesh was gaining ground but the ruling BJP was not prepared for it.

She said that the BSP wants that a caste census should be held across the country.

Mayawati further said that caste census was essential to ensure social justice and also bring the weaker sections of society into the social mainstream and also for overall development of the nation. Mayawati has always supported caste census and said that her party was all for it.

