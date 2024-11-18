After Maldives, Bipasha and Karan celebrate Devi’s second birthday in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their daughter Devi’s second birthday amidst family and close friends in Mumbai.

The couple had first celebrated their daughter’s birthday in the Maldives, where they had gone for a vacation. Bipasha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared some clips and images from Devi’s “Lion King” themed birthday party.

One clip showed the actress and Karan holding Devi’s hand to cut the cake, which had the characters Simba, Timon and Pumba made on it. Another video showed Bipasha, Devi and television actress Aarti Singh dancing on “I like to move it.”

A photograph showed the toddler standing in front of the entrance to her birthday party, which had “Happy Birthday Devi” written with pink and purple balloons. The last image was of the two actors posing with Bipasha’s sisters and was captioned: “Famjam.”

It was on November 12, when their daughter Devi turned two.

Bipasha took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring Devi. In the clip, the little girl was seen professing love for her mother and is heard saying “love you mommy” and singing a song for her.

The actress wrote as the caption: “No idea how time flew… Today Devi is 2 She is pure Joy. Thank you all for sending her so much love and warm wishes Durga Durga #deviturns2.”

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

Karan rose to fame by playing the lead role of Dr. Armaan Malik in the popular show’ Dill Mill Gayye’. The medical drama aired on Star One from August 20, 2007, to October 29, 2010. It was a sequel to the hit Star Plus series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Karan’s character’s love interest, was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand, followed by Sukirti Kandpal and later Jennifer Winget.

Grover is also known for his performances in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’. The actor has also appeared in films like ‘Alone’, ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Fighter.’

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee', got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'.

She was then seen in films such as 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others. The 45-year-old actress was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous'.

