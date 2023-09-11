After 'Jawan', here are 7 must watch action-packed OTT gems

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' roared onto the big screen on Janmashtami, reaffirming the Bollywood superstar's status as the ultimate entertainer. This action-packed thriller has set hearts racing and tongues wagging, earning praise from both critics and fans for its unadulterated dose of entertainment.

The narrative centres on a man compelled by a deep personal vendetta to right the societal wrongs of the past, all while honouring a promise made years ago. His path intersects with a formidable outlaw devoid of fear, responsible for inflicting severe suffering upon many. With a stellar cast including SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, and masterfully directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' is currently setting theaters ablaze.

But the excitement doesn't end there.

If 'Jawan' left you craving more adrenaline-pumping action, you're in for a treat. Here is a list of action-packed dramas on OTT platforms that promise to deliver the same heart-pounding excitement and gripping narratives.

'Mission Majnu':

Step back in time to the 1970s with 'Mission Majnu'. Amandeep Singh, an undercover Indian spy, must expose Pakistan's covert nuclear weapons test to clear his name and protect his family. While leading a seemingly ordinary life in Pakistan with his blind wife, Nasreen, and an unborn child, Amandeep's mission becomes critical amid the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and supported by Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Rajit Kapur, 'Mission Majnu' is a gripping action thriller that unfolds against the backdrop of espionage, war, and personal sacrifice. This is a must-see film that keeps you on the edge of your seat as Amandeep races against time to prevent an attack on the wrong target and secure his nation's safety. It is streaming on Netflix.

'Bloody Daddy':

The gripping thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is co-written by Aditya Basu and Siddharth-Garima, and stars Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena. Adapted from the 2011 French hit 'Sleepless Night,' it delivers heart-pounding excitement. The story follows Sumair (Shahid Kapoor), an undercover cop who faces a perilous choice after busting a drug ring in Gurugram. Blackmailed by the ruthless drug lord Sikander (Ronit Roy) who kidnaps his son, Sumair takes on cops and criminals alike to protect his family. 'Bloody Daddy' is streaming on Jio Cinema.

'Bholaa':

The pulse-pounding journey 'Bholaa', is about an ex-convict, Bholaa, who strives to reunite with his daughter after his prison release. However, a meticulously planned drug bust derails his plans, setting him on an extraordinary and perilous path. Faced with unusual challenges and danger at every turn, Bholaa's mission is far from simple. This action-packed thriller, a remake of the acclaimed 2019 Tamil film 'Kaithi,' features Ajay Devgn in the titular role, supported by an exceptional cast including Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, and Vineet Kumar. 'Bholaa' is streaming on Prime Video.

'Rana Naidu':

The action-packed crime drama 'Rana Naidu', is created and directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. This thrilling series features a stellar cast including Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla. Rana Naidu, the 'fixer of the stars,' specialises in cleaning up the messes left behind by his high-profile clients. While he excels at solving others' problems, his own life is in disarray. The series delves into the complexities of Rana's personal and professional struggles, with the unexpected return of his estranged father, Naga Naidu, after 15 years of wrongful imprisonment. As family ties are tested, and vengeance looms, 'Rana Naidu' is an unmissable action thriller that keeps you hooked with its intense storyline and powerful performances. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Mukkebaaz':

The gripping audio series 'Mukkebaaz' follows the riveting journey of Zoravar, a young man whose life shatters when his family is brutally murdered. Fueled by grief and armed with the mystical Neel Mani, he transforms into a formidable boxer with supernatural abilities. This action-packed drama delves into the gritty world of underground boxing while unraveling the secrets behind his family's tragedy. But 'Mukkebaaz' isn't just about vengeance; it's a tale of personal growth, forgiveness, and discovering true strength. Zoravar's quest evolves into a profound exploration of resilience and the human spirit. In a world where redemption goes beyond revenge, this must-listen series keeps you on the edge of your seat, reminding us that true power lies within. It is available on Pocket FM.

'Kuttey':

On a rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai, three disparate gangs converge, all chasing the same prize: a van loaded with crores of cash. As the tension mounts, it becomes a battle of wits and survival. Will they satisfy their hunger for riches, or will greed be their undoing? With an ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' is a must-watch action thriller that weaves a complex web of subplots, blending tension and humor in an unpredictable chain of events. It is streaming on Netflix.

'The Freelancer':

Created and written by Neeraj Pandey, and directed by Bhav Dhulia, this action-packed series boasts a stellar cast including Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Navneet Malik, Manjari Fadnis, and more. Adapted from Shirish Thorat's 'A Ticket to Syria,' the show centers on Avinash Kamath (Mohit), a former police officer turned freelancer. He embarks on a perilous rescue mission to retrieve Aliya Khan (Kashmira), a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria. As Avinash navigates the treacherous terrain, 'The Freelancer' unfolds as a must-watch action thriller, filled with suspense, danger, and a race against time to bring Aliya safely back to India. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

