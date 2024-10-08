After Haryana poll win, Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi for tarnishing India's image abroad

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) After BJP secured a historic win in Haryana Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of tarnishing India's image abroad for political gain while stating that Haryana voters have rejected such divisive tactics.

"Haryana, the land of farmers and soldiers, has taught a lesson to those who go abroad and insult the country for vote bank. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving BJP the opportunity to serve the state for the third consecutive time," he said.

He also said that the people of Veerbhoomi have completely rejected the negative and divisive politics of Congress which divides people on the basis of caste and region, and have chosen the 10 years track record of development and welfare of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He attributed the BJP's victory to the 'Politics of Performance' introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post in Hindi on X, Amit Shah said: "Whether it is the election of PM Modi for the third consecutive time at the Centre or the repeated formation of the BJP government in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states, this shows that the public has unshakable faith in the new era of Politics of Performance that the BJP led by PM Modi has started in Indian politics."

He further said: "First in the Lok Sabha elections and now in Haryana, the people have completely rejected the Congress which made false and empty promises to get votes and are standing like a rock with the BJP which is delivering on the ground."

Addressing the people of Haryana, Shah remarked: "The BJP government at the Centre and in the state under the leadership of PM Modi will fulfil all your aspirations and hopes. Hearty congratulations to all the workers of the party. Salute to the people of Veerbhoomi Haryana. This massive victory of the BJP in Haryana is a victory of the unwavering faith of farmers, the poor, the backward, the soldiers and the youth in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi."

BJP President J.P. Nadda echoed Shah's sentiments, describing the win as a testament to public faith in PM Modi's "public welfare, development, and good governance".

"This consistent victory of the BJP in the Haryana Assembly elections is a reflection of the people's unwavering faith in the welfare policies implemented by the double-engine government led by the illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he posted on X.

He added: "This mandate shows that the people of Haryana have completely rejected the divisive and appeasement politics of the Congress. For the first time in the state, a political party has set a new record by winning power for the third consecutive time. This hat-trick of victory is the people's overwhelming support for PM Modi's welfare, development and good governance. I congratulate the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, State President Mohan Lal Badoli and express my gratitude to the public.”

Reacting to the election results of Jammu and Kashmir, J.P. Nadda said: "We accept the mandate received in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Violent incidents have been curbed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abolition of Article 370. There was a time when the voting percentage was very low, but the huge number of voters in this election reflects the unprecedented enthusiasm of the people in the festival of democracy. The BJP is committed to the all-round development and public welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. We will continue to raise every issue of development and public interest. Congratulations to all the workers of BJP and thanks to the public."

