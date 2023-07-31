After BJP, powerful NSS seeks resignation of Kerala Assembly Speaker Shamseer for hurting Hindu sentiments

Thiruvananthapuram, July 31 (IANS) Kerala 's Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday demanded the resignation of Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer over his "objectionable" remarks against Hinduism and hurting the community's sentiments.

The BJP and its feeder organisation have already hit the streets asking the CPI(M) MP to quit for the same reason.

Castigating Shamseer, NSS general secretary G.Sukumaran Nair said, "Shamseer is the one who controls the Assembly and such a denigrating statement from him is not acceptable. He should step down, if not, issue an apology for his statement that has deeply hurt the Hindu community. Those in the government should take appropriate steps.”

Notably, the incident took place last week when Shamseer, who is an MLA from Thalassery in Kannur district, was addressing a public meeting on the latest developments in science.

While speaking, he mentioned about a concerted effort by the Centre to establish that almost all the inventions took place in India. He went on to talk about plastic surgery.

He said that while plastic surgery was a relatively new invention, the votaries of the Hindutva were of the opinion that Lord Ganesha got his face through plastic surgery.

The Speaker dismissed this as a myth. He also said that for him, Wright Brothers had invented aircraft but for the Hindutva people, it was Pushpaka Viman (a chariot used in Ramayana).

This statement of Shamseer stirred a controversy with BJP, RSS and VHP strongly objecting to it. BJP National Information and Technology Department in-charge, Amit Malavya in a tweet said, “AN Shamseer, Kerala Assembly

Speaker, is a religious bigot, who is exploiting his position in public life, to denigrate Hindu faith and beliefs.

Hinduphobia is deep rooted in Communists, who have now forged an alliance with the Congress, a self proclaimed Muslim party."

But the CPI(M) is in no mood to relent and have come to the defence of its leader Shamseer.

With the Assembly session slated next week, all eyes are on the Congress-led Opposition which is expected to rake up the issue to corner Shamseer and the CPI(M) led Left government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.