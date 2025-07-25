After Assam’s eviction drive, Nagaland sounds high alert along border areas to prevent intruders

Kohima, July 25 (IANS) The Nagaland government on Friday sounded a high alert along the Assam-Nagaland border apprehending some displaced individuals may attempt to cross into the state after the Assam government’s eviction drive, officials said.

The Nagaland government’s action comes after a day Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio asked the officials to strengthen vigilance mechanisms along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state border.

The Assam government has recently intensified its eviction operations in some districts, including Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Nagaon, Goalpara, Cachar targeting people allegedly encroaching on government and forest lands.

Many families have been displaced from their homes in the eviction drive. Nagaland shares a long inter-state boundary of around 512 km with Assam.

This border runs through multiple districts on both sides.

A senior official on Friday said that while reviewing the situation along the Nagaland-Assam inter-state border, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary J. Alam and Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma to enhance round-the-clock surveillance and initiate all preventive and proactive measures to detect and deport any potential influx of illegal immigrants.

He further instructed the deployment of additional state armed police forces in inter-state border areas adjoining Assam.

The DGP informed that directives have already been issued to the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur; Superintendents of Police; and Commandants to hold coordination meetings with district administrations.

Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of Police Stations, especially in inter-state border regions, have been tasked to visit all villages, conduct coordination meetings with Village Councils and Elders, and report any new entrants to the Police and District Administration.

All SPs have been instructed to submit daily reports to the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), Nagaland, the official said, quoting the police chief.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the importance of maintaining a register of Inner Line Permit (ILP) holders in every village, to be overseen by the respective Village Councils.

Any suspected illegal immigrants or unidentified individuals are to be immediately reported to the district administration and police.

Chief Minister, Rio, has issued firm directives to the administration, police, and all enforcement agencies to take all necessary steps to prevent illegal immigration into Nagaland.

He emphasized the need for all agencies to remain on high alert and act decisively to uphold the integrity and security of the State’s borders.

Rio made a sincere appeal to all sections of society, particularly community leaders and local citizens, to extend full cooperation to enforcement authorities and maintain vigilance.

He underscored that collective responsibility and coordinated action between the public and government agencies are essential to protecting the interests and security of Nagaland.

The state government remains committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure that the borders of Nagaland remain secure and that illegal infiltration is effectively prevented.

On July 21, the Nagaland government had directed all Deputy Commissioners to maintain heightened vigilance within their jurisdictions.

Following these directives, the Deputy Commissioner of Niuland reported that over 200 vehicles carrying evicted illegal immigrants from Assam attempted to enter the district.

These attempts were successfully thwarted, and the individuals were deported by the District Administration, Police, and CRPF at various checkpoints.

The state government is working in close coordination with all stakeholders to prevent infiltration. Border patrolling has been significantly intensified.

The Deputy Chief Minister for Home and Border Affairs, Y. Patton has been reported to be personally monitoring the situation on the ground.

On Thursday, Patton visited vulnerable locations in the Ralan area under Wokha and Niuland districts to assess the situation following the eviction operations in Assam.

During his visit and in several coordination meetings in the border areas, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed appreciation for the tireless efforts of the district administration, police, village chiefs, students, youth organisations, and volunteers in maintaining a vigilant watch along the borders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.