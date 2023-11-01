After 4th list of 56 candidates, Congress releases 5th list of 5 candidates for Rajasthan (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Hours after releasing list of 56 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly elections on Tuesday, Congress released the fifth list of five more candidates.

The party has named Vidyadhar Choudhary from Phulera, Rooparam Meghwal from Jaisalmer, Saleh Mohammad from Pokaran, Hangami Lal Mewara from Asind, and Dhiraj Gurjar from Jhazpur Assembly seats.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress announced its fourth list of 56 candidates for Rajasthan and has fielded senior party leader and spokesperson Gourav Vallabh from Udaipur, and veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh from Shivana.

The party has denied ticket to six sitting MLAs in its fourth list.

The fourth list for Rajasthan came after the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the second round of Central Election Committee (CEC) for second consecutive day to finalise the candidates.

The others in the fourth list are Badriram Jakhar from Bali, Yogendra Singh Parmar from Kumbhalgarh, Badri Lal Jat from Bari Sadri, and Ankur Badlani from Ganganagar in place of independent MLA Rajkumar Gaud.

The party has cut the tickets of Khiladilal Bairwa from Baseri (SC) seat, MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur, who had got his head shaved earlier this year, from Sangod, Hindon MLA Bharosilal Jatav, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh MLA Johrilal Meena, Bilada MLA Hiraram Meghwal, and Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa.

The Congress has now announced 156 candidates out of 200 for Rajasthan.

On October 26, the party had named 19 candidates in its third list. The Congress has earlier released two lists for Rajasthan with 33 and 43 candidates respectively on October 21 and 22.

Polling in Rajasthan assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress is eyeing for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state and also announced seven guarantees.

