After 13 days of calm, 3 killed in fresh Manipur violence

Imphal, Aug 18 (IANS) In fresh violence after 13 days of calm in Manipur, three Village Defence Volunteers (VDF) were killed in Ukhrul district on Friday, police said.

While confirming the incident, Ukhrul DSP Ningsem Vashum said the fatalities occurred following an exchange of fire between the two rival groups in the tribal-dominated Thowai village

Locals recovered the three bodies after the gunfight.

The deceased were identified as Jamkhogin Haokip (26), Thangkhokai Haokip (35) and Hollenson Baite (24).

The DSP added that further details of the incident are awaited.

A huge contingent of the combined security forces have rushed to the area and launched a combing operation to nab the perpetrators.

In the last major incident on August 5, three people, including an elderly man and his son, were killed at Kwakta Lamkhai village in Bishnupur district.

