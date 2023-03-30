AFSPA extended in Assam's 8 districts for 6 months

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) Assam government has decided to extend the 'disturbed area' tag under the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in eight districts of the state for a period of another six months from April 1.

The districts - Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao will be considered under the 'disturbed area' category for next six months, according to an official statement issued by the state home and political department.

For Lakhipur sub-division in Cachar district, 'disturbed area' tag has been withdrawn, the notification mentioned.

It said, "Whereas, a review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that there is continued requirement for keeping Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao except the Lakhipur Sub Division of Cachar district as 'Disturbed Area' for a period of six months w.e.f. April 1, 2023."

In November 1990, Assam was declared as a 'disturbed area' under the AFSPA; since then, it has been extended every six months.

