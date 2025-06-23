Afghan national arrested at Bhubaneswar Airport for illegally residing in India

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) An Afghan national, Mohammad Yousaf alias Yaha Khan, was arrested at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, for entering India on a forged Indian passport and living in Cuttack under a false identity since 2018.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered under the Airport Police Station, the arrest was made after the immigration department grew suspicious of the documents presented by Yousaf.

He had submitted an Indian passport issued in the name of “Yaha Khan, S/o Moti Khan, Cuttack.” However, system checks revealed a Look-Out Circular issued by Kolkata Airport and confirmed his real identity as Mohammad Yousaf, an Afghan citizen holding an original Afghan passport.

Investigations have revealed that Yousaf had illegally entered India in 2018 and settled in the Petinmati area under Puri Ghat police limits in Cuttack. Using forged details, he fraudulently obtained various Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar, PAN card, voter ID, driving license, and even a gas connection.

These documents allowed him to live and operate under a fake Indian identity, enabling travel within India and potentially abroad.

Following his arrest, joint searches by the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) led to the seizure of numerous forged identity documents, cash, foreign currency, gold earrings, mobile phones, and other valuables. Yousaf admitted to fabricating and using the fake documents to conduct business and live in Odisha.

Authorities believe the forged passport may have facilitated multiple international travels, and the NIA is investigating possible lapses that allowed him to acquire Indian documents. There are also concerns about potential collusion involving local agents or officials in the forgery racket.

In a related inquiry, three other Afghan nationals residing in Cuttack, Alam Khan, Sher Khan, and Amir Khan, have come under police scrutiny for possessing forged Indian documents and illegally residing in India.

The investigation into this fake identity network is ongoing, with reports being shared with central intelligence and passport authorities.

Earlier on Sunday, Assam Police arrested four Afghan nationals from Guwahati’s Hatigaon area for residing in the country without valid documentation.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a rented house near Little Flower School and apprehended the four individuals, identified as Aman Khan, Rizwan Khan, Yusuf Zahid, and Asif Rana.

According to a senior police official, the arrested individuals had been living in Assam since 2015 without any legal authorisation.

