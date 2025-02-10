Aero India 2025’: Defence trade between Indo-US is deepening, says Charge d'Affaires

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) U.S. Embassy New Delhi Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K. Andrews, inaugurated the U.S. Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2025 on Monday, underscoring the U.S. commitment to deepening defence and security cooperation with India.

“President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have talked about the need to deepen defence trade between our nations. I am happy to report that, from small start-ups to the robust defence public sector undertakings to the expanding private defence sector, bilateral defence trade is deepening,” said Chargé d’Affaires Andrews.

He added that the U.S. defence industry has demonstrated its commitment to partnering with India to provide high-quality, technologically advanced defence equipment and systems that are considered the most operationally reliable in the world.

He further added that the U.S. is one of the largest international exhibitors at Aero India 2025, featuring leading American aerospace and defence firms showcasing next-generation aircraft, advanced avionics, unmanned systems, space technologies, and innovative defence capabilities.

Throughout the event, U.S. government and industry participants will highlight and promote technology sharing, joint ventures, and industrial partnerships that support the U.S-India Major Defence Partnership.

Chargé d’Affaires Andrews led a high-level U.S. delegation, including Consul General Chris Hodges, U.S. Consulate General Chennai; Brigadier General Patrick Teague, Senior Defence Official and Defence Attaché, U.S. Embassy New Delhi; and Major General Ricky Mills, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs.

Peter McKenna, Vice President, represented Kallman Worldwide, which, along with the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Defence, organised the U.S. Pavilion at Aero India 2025.

Technical Sergeant Benjamin Huseby of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific’s ensemble, Final Approach, sang the Indian and the U.S. national anthems at the pavilion opening.

For the 15th time, the U.S. is participating in Aero India 2025 — Asia’s premier aerospace and defence trade show exhibition. The U.S. will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing defence and aerospace partnership between the U.S. and India, which share a commitment to promoting regional security, stability, and economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties.

At Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defence. These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defence electronics.

