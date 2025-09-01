Adverse weather: Schools in Jammu division to remain shut on Sep 2

Jammu, Sep 1 (IANS) All schools in the Jammu division of J&K will remain shut on September 2 in the wake of the adverse weather advisory on Monday, authorities said.

An order issued by the Director, School Education Department, Jammu, said that in view of the weather alerts and incessant rain causing landslides in hilly areas, and to ensure the safety of students and staff, it is ordered that all government and private schools across the Jammu division will continue to remain closed on September 2.

“It is ordered that online classes be conducted wherever possible,” the Department said.

The MET Department has forecast generally cloudy weather on September 2 and 3 with one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thunder at many places with a possibility of heavy to very rains over Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi and moderate to very heavy rainfall in Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Samba, Anantnag and Kulgam.

“There is a possibility of cloudburst/landslide/mudslide/ shooting stones, and vulnerable places. People are advised to stay away from water bodies/nallahs/river embankments and loose structures, etc,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, after clearing many stranded vehicles today, the Jammu-Srinagar highway was again closed for traffic.

The continued blockade of the highway has hit the essential supplies in the Valley, and prices of poultry, etc, have skyrocketed during the last few days.

Since August 14, when a cloudburst in Chashoti village of Kishtwar district killed 67 people, most of them Machail Mata Yatra pilgrims, incessant rainfall has triggered unprecedented floods in Jammu division, causing huge damage to bridges, roads, government and private buildings.

On August 26, a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine killed 36 pilgrims, even when the Yatra had been suspended.

While most of the pilgrims had come down to the base camp, Katra, many of them had taken shelter in a designated shelter space, which was hit by the landslide.

This portion of the Yatra route had never been affected by a landslide in the past.

