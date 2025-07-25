Adivi Sesh: There was a time when I felt stories I wanted to see didn’t exist in scripts coming my way

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor-writer Adivi Sesh has talked about what led him to start writing his own stories. He shared that there was a time when he felt stories that he wanted to see or do didn’t exist in the scripts that were coming his way.

Having written and acted in acclaimed films like Karma, Kiss, Kshanam, Goodachari in Telugu cinema and Major, Goodachari 2, and Dacoit: A Love Story.

Speaking about this turning point in his career, Adivi Sesh shared, “There was a time when I felt the stories I wanted to see, the characters I wanted to play, and the narratives I wanted to bring to life simply didn’t exist in the scripts coming my way.

So, he decided not to wait for permission.

“And took it upon myself to create them. I wanted to tell stories that excited me, moved me, challenged me, and represented a perspective I hadn’t seen enough on screen.”

He said: “That’s how Karma happened, and then, Kshanam, Goodachari, and later Major. Each of these films was a risk, but they were stories I believed needed to be told."

Sesh said that writing is a deeply personal process for him.

“It allows me to explore characters and stories that I connect with as an artist and as a person. When I write, I write with the intent to engage the audience while staying true to the emotion and honesty of the story.”

He believes that if a story moves him, it will move someone else out there too.

The actor said: “Today, as I continue this journey with films like Goodachari 2 and Dacoit: A Love Story, I feel grateful that what started as a need to tell my own stories has now become a part of my identity in cinema.”

Sesh added: “I hope to continue creating stories that challenge, entertain, and leave an impact, while staying true to the reason I began writing in the first place—to tell stories I wanted to see on screen.”

