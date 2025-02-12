Aditya Seal: Mudassar Aziz’s films always have a fresh perspective on relationships

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Aditya Seal, who will be seen in Mudassar Aziz's "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" alongside Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, said that the director’s films always have a fresh perspective on relationships.

Aditya said: “Being a part of Mere Husband Ki Girlfriend is exciting for me. It's a film that blends humor, drama, and a lot of heart, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team. The moment I heard the script, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.”

He added: “The characters, the situational comedy, it all makes for an entertaining ride. Working with Mudassar Aziz has been an absolute delight. He has an incredible understanding of comedy. His films always have a fresh perspective on relationships, and I was drawn to how he balances humor with meaningful storytelling”.

The lighthearted entertainer, produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film is about a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

The makers on February 6 unveiled the track titled "Gori Hai Kalaiyan" scored by the composer duo, Akshay and IP.

Speaking about the song, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' director Mudassar Aziz said the idea was to try and transport the audiences to the feeling of those memorable 'filmy' songs that are the identity of Hindi Cinema.

“I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre.”

Rapper Badshah shared that 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is the ultimate vibe of the season.

