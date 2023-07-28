Aditya Narayan says, he achieved a lot from ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Singer and actor Aditya Narayan, who is set to resume his hosting duties on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, said he has achieved a lot from this show in his career, just like many contestants who have become singing sensations of the country.

Aditya had hosted the 30th season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021’, which aired from October 16, 2021 to March 6, 2022. However, the actor had bid adieu to the hosting duties, soon after the grand finale. He had announced the same through a social media post. The winner of that season was Neelanjana Ray.

Meanwhile, he sang ‘Ji Huzoor’ in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Shamshera’. Aditya and his wife, actress Shweta Agarwal had welcomed their first child, a baby girl in March 2022.

Aditya, who has been hosting the show since 2007, will be once again seen as the host for the upcoming season, alongside judges - Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik.

Aditya has always been a talented host whose charm and singing ability were spotted at a tender age by ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. He has only grown in popularity with each passing season and is back to captivate the audience with his impeccable wit, and easy-going camaraderie with judges and contestants alike.

Talking about the same, Aditya said, “I am really grateful to be a part of this show, once again. This is a platform where many of the contestants have achieved their dreams of becoming a singing sensation of our country, and just like them, I have achieved a lot from this show in my career.”

“I got my first offer to host ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in 2007 and the rest is history. This show has given me so much love, I don’t think I can express in words what I feel for it. It’s been 16 years since I hosted my first season of the show, and here I am set to host another one. It is nothing but the pure love that makes me come back, 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is like home to me,” added Aditya.

The on-ground auditions have been held in cities like Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh already, with a huge number of talented singers vying for their spot in the Mega Audition round. The auditions are yet to take place in Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara, and Pune.

The show will premiere soon on Zee TV.

