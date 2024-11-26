Aditya, Anil's ‘The Night Manager’ loses to ‘Les Gouttes de Dieu’ at International Emmy Awards

Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) India’s “The Night Manager” starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur lost to the French series “Les Gouttes de Dieu” (Drops of God) in the Best Drama Series category at the International Emmy Awards 2024.

“The Night Manager” was nominated alongside “Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), “The Newsreader” from Australia,” and the Argentianian show “Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido” – Season 2”.

Hosted by stand-up comedian Vir Das, the ceremony took place Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. This year, 21 countries were represented across 14 categories and 56 nominees.

“The Night Manager”, a crime thriller series is created by Sandeep Modi, which serves as a remake of the British television serial The Night Manager, itself based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John Le Carre. It also stars Sobhita Dhulipala,Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee.

Aditya took to his Instagram, where he re-shared a picture of himself from the red carpet of the event. In the image, the actor is seen looking dapper in a black suite paired with a crisp white shirt and a bow-tie.

The image was shared by the official International Emmy Awards Instagram handle with the caption: “Drama Series Nominees: “The Night Manager with lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

The actor wrote: “LESGO” as the caption.

Talking about “Drops of God,” a French-American-Japanese television series created by Quoc Dang Tran, directed by Oded Ruskin and starring Tomohisa Yamashita and Fleur Geffrier.

It is based on the manga series of the same name written by Tadashi Agi and illustrated by Shu Okimoto. The series centres on the competition for inheritance of an estate and its vast wine collection between an heiress and a star student of a well known oenologist who passed away.

