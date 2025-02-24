Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi celebrate ‘genius’ of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) B-Town celebs including Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha took to social media to wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his 62nd birthday.

Both Aditi and Sonakshi, who featured in Bhansali’s period drama "Heeramandi," penned heartwarming notes for the National Award-winning filmmaker. Hydari posted a couple of photos featuring her and Bhansali and wrote in the caption, “Happy happiest birthday to my dearest bestest Sanjay sir Celebrating you and your genius everyday and forever Love you sir.”

The first image shows Aditi lovingly hugging Bhansali. Other shots are from the sets of the 2024 released Netflix drama. The photo speaks volumes about the bond Aditi shared with the filmmaker.

On the other hand, Sonakshi also took to her Instagram stories to shower birthday love on the director, known for his larger-than-life cinematic vision. The Akira actress posted a picture of herself with Bhansali and captioned the image, “Happiest birthday, dear Sir.”

Manisha Koirala also posted her images with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, writing, Happy Birthday Sir.”

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, created and directed by Bhansali, is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement. The series explores the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during British colonial rule. The series features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi, Aditi, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha.

For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali began his career as an assistant director before stepping into the world of filmmaking as a director. In 1996, he made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical. Bhansali's exceptional contributions to Indian cinema earned him the Padma Shri award in 2015. Over the years, he has won a total of 38 prestigious awards, including National Film Awards.

His next project is titled "Love and War," and it features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.