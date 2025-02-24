Guneet Monga, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Alok Tandon to deliver masterclass at Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The Red Lorry Film Festival, curated by BookMyShow will return for its second edition from the 21st to 23rd of March 2025.

The festival will feature invaluable insights from luminaries such as Guneet Monga, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Alok Tandon, Akarsh Khurana, Sooni Taraporevala, Anjum Rajabali, and Kausar Munir.

Producer Guneet Monga will host an interactive masterclass on taking independent films to the global stage. Additionally, Siddharth Roy Kapur will set in motion, a candid dialogue about the evolving cinema and entertainment landscape, along with directors Akarsh Khurana and Sooni Taraporevala having an insightful discussion on the evolving storytelling.

Moreover, screenwriter Anjum Rajabali will throw light on the nuances of compelling storytelling. This will be in addition to another compelling session exploring Hollywood's remarkable evolution from niche entertainment to a global box office powerhouse.

Furthermore, lyricist Kausar Munir will lead a session exploring the lyrical essence of filmmaking, along with casting virtuoso Tess Joseph pulling back the curtain on the intricate art of finding faces that captivate audiences across continents.

Furthermore, the author of ‘Hum Dono’, Tanuja Chaturvedi will champion the strong, self-realised, and flawed female characters shown by the films of Dev Anand and Goldie Anand.

Meanwhile, Humans of Cinema founder Harshit Bansal will share his proven strategies for crafting scroll-stopping visual analyses and addictive movie-themed series that consistently reach millions.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow and Festival Director of Red Lorry Film Festival said, “At Red Lorry Film Festival, we celebrate cinema’s universal power to unite audiences. The phenomenal response to our debut edition highlighted India’s growing appreciation for global films and this year, we’re taking the experience to the next level. Expanding to Hyderabad and returning to Mumbai, we’re curating a truly immersive experience, not just with exceptional screenings but also with exclusive masterclasses and fireside chats that offer deeper insights into the art of filmmaking. Red Lorry Film Festival is more than just a film festival; it’s a gateway to global cinema that aims to offer movie connoisseurs an experience to connect with films and the faces behind these narratives in a meaningful way.”

