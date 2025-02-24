Exclusive! Aadhi on Sabdham: Arivazhagan shared clips on several paranormal investigators with me for reference

Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Aadhi, who plays the role of a paranormal investigator in director Arivazhagan’s eagerly-awaited upcoming horror thriller ‘Sabdham’, says that the director used to share clips on paranormal investigators with him for him to gain a better understanding of his role.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Aadhi, who was the hero in Arivazhagan’s superhit film ‘Eeram’ also, says that paranormal investigators are people who are actually professionals and in fact, in some places, even hold licences to investigate supernatural entities and occurrences.

“Director Arivazhagan used to share clips on such paranormal investigators with me. In fact, there is one paranormal investigator called Gaurav Tiwari who became one of the few licenced paranormal investigators in the country. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances.”

So, is Aadhi’s character in the film inspired by any real life characters? “No, my character is not based on any person. These clips were only sent to me as references.”

While ‘Eeram’, which was also a horror investigative thriller, had a lovely romantic story woven into the mystery, Aadhi says Sabdham will be more about a mother and her child’s emotion.

“Sabdham will be a different take on horror. The layers behind the revenge in it will be something else,” he discloses.

While Arivazhagan’s ‘Eeram’ had spirits using water as the medium to accomplish their mission, ‘Sabdham’ will have sound playing that role.

The film, the classy teaser of which has already caught the attention of fans and film buffs, is to hit screens on February 28 this year.

Along with Aadhi, actress Lakshmi Menon will be seen playing the lead in the film. She plays a first-year resident doctor.

Apart from Aadhi and Lakshmi Menon, the film will also feature Simran, Laila, Redin Kingsley, MS Baskar and ace director Rajiv Menon in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.