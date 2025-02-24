Police station attack case: K'taka imposes prohibitory orders ahead of Mysuru meet; BJP stands firm

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) The Karnataka government has imposed prohibitory orders in Mysuru ahead of a convention organised to condemn the recent attack on a police station over an objectionable social media post.

So far, 17 people, including an Islamic religious teacher accused of delivering a hate speech that incited the mob to attack the Udayagiri police station, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Though the government has imposed prohibitory orders in Mysuru, the Karnataka BJP has declared that it will not back down under pressure.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Monday, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, “In Mysuru’s Udayagiri locality, anti-nationals unleashed terror by attacking the police station. The Rashtra Suraksha Janandolana Samiti has organised a massive protest today. All Hindu organisations have extended their support, and thousands of people are participating in the demonstration in Mysuru.”

He criticised the government for imposing prohibitory orders, saying, “If the government had the capability, it should have imposed prohibitory orders on the day the police station was attacked. Instead, when Hindu workers protest, they clamp down with prohibitory orders.”

“What was the police department doing when the attack took place? The state government assumes that whatever it does is right, but that is incorrect. Hindu organisations are raising awareness in Mysuru,” he asserted.

He further declared that the Congress government would not be able to stop the protest by Hindu workers, even if it attempted to impose legal restrictions.

“The tragedy is that the Congress-led government in Karnataka, over the past two years, reminds people of the Nizam’s rule before Independence. Back then, the Razakars committed atrocities against Hindus. Today, Hindu activists and society as a whole are reminded of those dark days,” he claimed.

Vijayendra also pointed out that police officers in the state are increasingly unsafe. “Repeated incidents of police officers being threatened inside police stations are occurring. The state government is turning a blind eye. Even Karnataka’s Home Minister himself has expressed his helplessness, stating that he is ready to resign. When both the police department and the Home Minister are powerless, it becomes necessary for Hindu activists and organisations to step forward and create awareness,” he emphasised.

“In this context, the BJP is actively participating in this massive convention. We will warn the government, while Hindu activists continue to raise awareness among the public,” Vijayendra stated.

Vijayendra has arrived in Mysuru and is holding discussions with party leaders and Hindu activists regarding the future course of action.

Former Minister and senior BJP leader N. Mahesh stated, “The convention on February 24, organised by the Rashtra Suraksha Jan Andolana Samiti in Mysuru, aims to condemn the attack on the Udayagiri police station over a social media post.”

“An FIR was filed against 1,000 individuals, yet only 17 people have been arrested so far. How is this acceptable?” he questioned.

The incident stemmed from an objectionable social media post.

The accused, Satish aka Panduranga, a resident of Kalyan Nagar in Mysuru, had posted content ridiculing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. The post also contained provocative communal statements targeting a particular religious group, which quickly went viral.

Following this, a group from the minority community gathered in front of the Udayagiri Police Station, demanding action against the accused.

Although the police attempted to pacify the crowd, even involving religious leaders who urged calm, the situation escalated. The mob began pelting stones at the police station and also attacked the official vehicle of the DCP.

As tensions spiralled out of control, the police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas to disperse the rioting mob.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.