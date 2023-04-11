'Adipurush' director Om Raut meets UP CM

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Director Om Raut, who is known for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and the soon-to-release film 'Adipurush', recently met Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The Director on Tuesday took to his Instagram and shared a picture from the meeting. In the picture, he can be seen handing a token of appreciation to the Chief Minister.

Raut also spoke about the importance of culture and unity in India in his caption, as he wrote, "The country is made of culture. As a result of the virtues that Rajmata Jijau gave to Bal Shivaji Raje in his childhood, he emerged as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the flag bearer of Hindavi Swaraj."

He further mentioned, "I find it incredible to be presenting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. #HarHarMahadev."

Bhushan Kumar, the head-honcho of T-Series, also met the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, 'Adipurush', which stars an ensemble of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, is all set to hit the screens on June 16, 2023.

