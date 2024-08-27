ADGP Jammu reviews security arrangements for Kailash Kund Yatra

Jammu, Aug 27 (IANS) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the security arrangements to ensure a safe and secure pilgrimage for the devotees Kailash Kund Yatra.

The yatra, which attracts thousands of pilgrims each year, is set to commence shortly in the scenic Udhampur-Doda hills.

“ADGP Jammu emphasised the need for meticulous planning and robust security measures. He directed all concerned agencies to work in close coordination to address any potential challenges that may arise during the yatra,” the statement said.

Anand Jain highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of the pilgrims, particularly in the challenging terrain of the Udhampur-Doda region.

“He instructed the officers to deploy sufficient manpower at key points along the yatra route, establish additional checkpoints, and intensify patrolling to prevent any untoward incidents,” the statement said.

The ADGP also reviewed the arrangements for medical assistance, communication facilities, and disaster management preparedness.

He directed the officers to make necessary provisions for emergency medical teams, ambulances, and helplines to assist the pilgrims in case of any medical emergencies.

Jain also stressed the importance of maintaining public order and ensuring smooth traffic management during the yatra.

“Moreover, the discussion covered several aspects, including the provision of dry rations and winter clothing to ensure the comfort and safety of the personnel in harsh weather conditions,” the statement said.

It added that the activation of the helipad, medical support arrangements, and the deployment of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) along with the yatra were discussed.

