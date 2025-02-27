Adarsh Gourav reveals how he went incognito for ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, whose film ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is set to debut in theatres on Friday, has shared how he avoided the public attention while shooting for the film.

Adarsh spoke with IANS in the run up to the film’s release, and shared that he got himself a pair of clothes with the man on whom the film is based, Nasir Sheikh.

Adarsh told IANS, “When I was prepping for the film, I went to Malegaon. I remember, I carried only 2 or 3 pieces of clothes with me. We went on the first day, and did the shopping. Nasir bhai got me a shirt, pants and slippers from Kidwai Road. I wore the same pants and slippers for the next 15 days that I was there. The people in Malegaon didn't even recognise me, it worked in my favour because I didn't want to draw any attention. Nasir bhai and I would just sit and talk about our lives. And about how we started. And more from Nasir bhai’s side than mine”.

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ traces the journey of an aspiring filmmaker, Nasir, as he bands together his group of friends to make a film for his town, Malegaon.

He further mentioned, “One of the days I just had an idea, I told him, ‘Why don't we make a film again. So that I get to observe you. I won't creatively interfere in your process’. Because he hadn't made a film in 10-12 years. I told him to make a film and promised that I will produce it, and will assist him. And I will shoot for myself, my own BTS”.

“So we worked on the script for 3-4 days. And then we shot at the same location where Nasir bhai used to shoot his films. And we involved the same people with whom Naseer bhai used to collaborate. So it was a very beautiful process. And we put that film out on YouTube, it's titled ‘Nana Ki Kranti’. And hopefully I will be able to put my BTS of it as well. I am editing it right now”, he added.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, directed by Reema Kagti, is set to release theatrically on Friday. The film will have a streaming release on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.