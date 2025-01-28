Adani Vizhinjam Port poised to become India’s largest port: Kerala ministers

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (IANS) Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Tuesday that the Vizhinjam International Seaport, operated by Adani Ports, is set to become India’s largest port within the next decade.

Speaking at the Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 and Global Investment Summit held in the state capital, he underlined the port's transformative potential in elevating India’s stature in global shipping and logistics.

The summit, organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in partnership with the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, brought together key stakeholders to discuss Vizhinjam’s strategic importance and growth prospects.

“Vizhinjam will redefine India’s maritime sector with its natural deep-water capabilities, offering depths of 18 to 25 meters and proximity to international shipping lanes, enabling it to handle the world’s largest vessels,” Balagopal said.

Currently managing one million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the port’s capacity is projected to increase to 6.2 million TEUs, positioning it to handle 15 per cent of India’s container transshipment traffic. This expansion will challenge established ports like Colombo and Dubai, he added.

Balagopal also highlighted the port’s role in supporting Kerala’s vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy. He cited the state’s robust infrastructure, including four international airports, two major seaports, 17 minor ports, and an extensive inland navigation network.

To further enhance the port’s connectivity, the Kerala Maritime Board and private stakeholders plan to develop logistics parks and modernize nearby ports. A proposed 70 km outer growth corridor, spanning Vizhinjam to Navaikulam, will host industrial clusters with plug-and-play infrastructure to attract investors.

State Industries Minister P. Rajeev described Vizhinjam as India’s new gateway to global trade, emphasizing Kerala’s efficiency despite its geographical constraints. “Kerala contributes 4 per cent to the national GDP with just 1.16 per cent of the country’s land area. The outer growth corridor will integrate residential, commercial, and industrial zones, ensuring seamless collaboration among the political leadership, bureaucracies, and industries to create a conducive investment environment,” he said.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor hailed the project as a historic milestone, noting Vizhinjam’s historical prominence as a port since the Sangam era in the 4th century. He highlighted plans for a cruise terminal that will elevate Vizhinjam beyond a transshipment hub, turning it into a significant tourism destination.

“This development will not only benefit Kerala but also the southern tip of Tamil Nadu, enabling local products and services to reach global markets while fostering industrial growth in the region,” Tharoor added.

