Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port receives first mothership, puts India in world league

Thiruvananthapuram, July 11 (IANS) Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port, India's first trans-shipment port near Kovalam Beach in Kerala, received its first mothership on Thursday.

'San Fernando', a vessel of the world’s second-largest shipping company Maersk, arrived at the port country with over 2,000 containers on it, thus creating history.

The giant vessel was given the traditional water salute following which it berthed successfully.

With the arrival of the first mother ship, Adani Group’s Vizhinjam Port has catapulted India into the world port business as globally this port will rank 6th or 7th.

Those present to receive the mothership included State Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan, officials from the Adani Port and senior state government officials.

The official function will take place on Friday. It will be attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani.

Soon after the official inauguration, the mothership will move to its next destination at Colombo and after that many more ships are scheduled to arrive with cargo.

Friday will mark the official completion of the first phase of the port, which has a 3,000-metre breakwater and 800-metre container berth ready.

Of the 32 cranes required, all but one have come. A 1.7 km approach road for connectivity is almost complete, while the office building, security area and electric lines are all ready.

Another feature of this port is that it is the first semi-automated container terminal in the country and will also be a global bunkering hub, supplying clean and green fuels like hydrogen and ammonia. Full-fledged commercial operations in the port are slated to begin in a few months.

The second and third phase of the project is planned to be completed in 2028 and will be one of the greenest ports in the world.

The port is also strategically located as it is just 10 nautical miles from the International Shipping Route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East.

