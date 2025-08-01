Adah Sharma reflects on life-changing journey with ‘The Kerala Story’ after film wins two National Awards

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Adah Sharma, who headlined the film “The Kerala Story,” has opened up about how the project transformed her life.

Her reaction comes in the wake of the film’s big win at the 71st National Film Awards, where it bagged two major honors—including Best Director and Best Cinematography. Speaking about the big win, she shared with IANS, “The Kerala Story winning two national awards feels really good. This film changed my life—and knowing it touched so many others makes every tear, every risk, every controversy seem worth it.”

She added, “I’m grateful to every soul who watched it, felt it, and stood by it. It's a reminder that truth, when told with heart, finds its way. Full credit to Vipul sir Sudipto sir and Prasanthanu sir for having the courage for making this film. I'm very greatful to them that they chose me to play the protagonist.”

Sudipto Sen’s directorial won two awards at the 71st National Film Awards, announced on Friday, August 1. Featuring Adah Sharma in the lead, “The Kerala Story” hit theatres in 2023. The film centers on the experiences of three women from Kerala, depicted as victims of so-called ‘love jihad.’ The film, which was released on May 5, 2023, quickly came under fire for presenting what many critics described as a distorted and exaggerated narrative about the alleged recruitment of Kerala women into the Islamic State (ISIS).

The movie also featured Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

On the film’s second anniversary, Adah Sharma had taken a moment to reflect on the profound impact the film has had on its viewers. The actress told IANS, “The audience and the box office are impartial to genetics, blood group, surname, and your bank balance. I am very grateful to the audience. I meet so many people whom the film has deeply impacted. I'm happy to be an inspiration for young girls and women all over our country.”

