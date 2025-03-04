Adah Sharma and Anupam Kher address IVF and fertility taboo in ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ trailer

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film "Tumko Meri Kasam" have unveiled its trailer on social media.

In the intriguing trailer, Adah Sharma and Anupam Kher delve into the sensitive and often taboo topics surrounding IVF and fertility. The film shines a spotlight on the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues, offering a powerful narrative that aims to break down the barriers and misconceptions surrounding reproductive health.

Adah took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer and wrote, “#VikramBhatt's #TumkoMeriKasam Only IN CINEMAS 21st March He made a Promise to his love, A murder could destroy it! A battle to protect love, a war to save legacy, #TumkoMeriKasamTrailer Out Now.”

The two-minute and 51-second trailer opens with Anupam Kher taking center stage. The intense drama unfolds as he faces murder charges, desperately working to prove his innocence. As the trailer progresses, Adah Sharma’s character stands by her husband’s (played by Iswak) dream of launching an IVF clinic while simultaneously navigating societal judgment. The film also stars Esha Deol in a pivotal role.

Loosely inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain, the movie explores the challenges of fertility and the stigma surrounding it.

Ahead of the trailer release, Adah dropped the poster of the film, announcing its related date. She captioned the post, “A promise that built an empire. A betrayal that could destroy it. When love is tested, it will fight until the end. #TumkoMeriKasamTrailer out on 4th March #VikramBhatt's #TumkoMeriKasam Only IN CINEMAS 21st March.”

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the upcoming emotional drama is produced under the banner of Indira Entertainment, Shwetambari Bhatt, and Krishna Bhatt Sarda.

Interesting, Esha Deol is making her comeback to films after a long hiatus with “Tumko Meri Kasam.” She was last seen in the 2015 film “Kill Them Young.” After that, she appeared in the short films “Cakewalk” and “Ek Dua.”

