Actress Vedhika on how she realised her dream of taking her dog from Bengaluru to Kashmir to see snow

Chennai, Mar 17 (IANS) Actress Vedhika, who has made a name for herself in the south Indian film industries with her fine performances, has now penned a heartfelt note of how she managed to realise her dream of taking her dog, a Rottweiler, to Kashmir to see the snow.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Vedhika wrote, “Nothing was going to stop me from making this dream come true @oscarkumar_rottweilier.”

Stating that with days of planning, patience, and the constant support of her “little circle of strength” and her two assistants, both of whom travelled with her and her dog, Vedhika said she managed to realise her dream.

“I took my Oscar to see the snow, from Bangalore all the way to Kashmir. Despite my OCD, despite the challenges, we pushed through every hurdle. Twelve days of pure bliss and resilience,” she wrote.

“Bigger dogs aren’t allowed on flights — and I truly hope that changes soonest for all the pet parents who deserve to travel freely with their babies in the plane cabin together. Until then, I’m deeply grateful to Indian Railways, which gave us a beautiful journey — first class coupe and cabin, Oscar and I watching the world pass by. It was worth everything. We made it, and my heart is so full,” she wrote.

The actress gave a special shoutout to all the inspiring influencers whose content she said had encouraged her to take this leap!

“I hope you take that leap too if your been dreaming of travelling with your furry babies. Here’s to more furry adventures ahead! #TravelWithPets #IndianRailways #dogsofinstagram #Dogs #rottweiler #love,” she said.

The actress then listed a series of steps for any pet lovers, who might want to try out what she did.

“For anyone wanting to do the same — book your tickets in first class, choose a 2-person coupe or a 4-person cabin, write and submit a letter to the Divisional manager of the Railway station 24 hours before your journey stating your travels details and requesting for a coupe or cabin for your pets travel (hope this provision can be made available online soon) You may book your pet’s ticket under ‘Trains’ on irctc.co.in, 4 hours before your journey. You need to carry your pet's vaccination and fit to travel certificate along with you,” she explained.

As an after thought, Vedhika wrote, “P.S. I almost cancelled my trip, worried about how he’d manage with only five-minute stops every few hours for pee and potty breaks and that we could miss the train. But I’m glad we didn’t cancel —it was doable in three to four minutes, and with four of us there it worked out perfectly.”

IANS

Mkr/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.