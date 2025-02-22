Actress Vaibhavi Shandilya weds boyfriend Harshwardhan in Kolhapur

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Well known actress Vaibhavi Shandilya, who is best known for her impressive performances in the Tamil superhit film ‘Sakka Podu Podu Raja’ and the Kannada film, ‘Gaalipata 2’, has wed her boyfriend Bollywood cinematographer Harshwardhan J Patil at a ceremony in Kolhapur.

On Saturday, Vaibhavi Shandilya took to Instagram to make the announcement. She wrote, “ With the blessings of our family and friends, Harshwardhan and I have embarked on this beautiful journey of love and togetherness. Grateful for all the love and support—here’s to a lifetime of happiness!#happilymarried #blessedwithlove”

Talking to IANS, Vaibhavi confirmed the news. She said, “Yes, we got married in Kolhapur on Friday, February 21. We have close friends and family in Kolhapur. Harshwardhan is a cinematographer in Bollywood.”

Stating that theirs was a love marriage and that they fell in love as they were both from the film industry, Vaibhavi said that their wedding was a closed affair with only close friends and family members being present.

Harshwardhan, for his part, posted video clips shot at their wedding by friends and family members. The clips gave a glimpse of the wedding and the celebrations that followed soon after.

Vaibhavi Shandilya, who has worked in the three south Indian film industries namely Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries, made her debut in the Marathi film industry with the film ‘Janiva’.

In Tamil, she made her debut opposite Santhanam in the comedy commercial entertainer ‘Sakka Podu Podu Raja’ which went on to emerge a big superhit. She also has one other film ‘Server Sundaram’, which features Santhanam as a cook, yet to be released.

Vaibhavi has also worked extensively in Kannada cinema. She made her debut in Kannada with ‘Raj Vishnu’ and played the female lead in the Dhruv Sarja-starrer ‘Martin’.

