Actress Sshivada tells husband: You not only chase your own dreams but also help us soar toward ours

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Sshivada, who has made a name for herself in both the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, has praised her husband for not only chasing his own dreams but for also helping the family soar towards their dreams.

On the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday, Sshivada, who is shooting far away from home, took to Instagram to post her birthday wish to her husband.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday, hubby bee! @mk_official1004. Growing up with you and continuing to grow together has been such a joy. Knowing you for the past 20 years has been a beautiful journey, and I’m so grateful for the amazing husband and father you are.”

She went on to add, “You not only chase your own dreams but also help us soar toward ours. Wishing you the best in everything this year—may all your dreams come true!”

The actress cheekily added a post script to the post. She wrote, “P.S. I know you don’t like celebrating your birthday, but what to do? I have no other option. I’m writing this because I’m far, really far from you this time. Hoping to make up for it when I’m back from the shoot!”

Sshivada will be seen in a number of important films including director Prithviraj’s political thriller drama Empuraan (L2:E), which features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead. Sshivada, who plays a character called Sreelekha in Empuraan, appeared in the last portion of part one as the wife of the character Govardhan. She is expected to have a much bigger part in the sequel to the much awaited political drama.

