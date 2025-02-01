Actress Samyuktha Honrad launches adoption centre for cats

Bangalore, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Samyuktha Honrad, who is known to be an avid animal lover, has now launched an adoption and rehabilitation centre for cats as part of a promise she undertook after the demise of her pet dog Gunda.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned an emotional post in which she said, “When I was 11 years old, I met my first love, an indie pup, Gunda. Gunda was my friend, my teacher, my life. A couple of years ago, my little Gunda became a star in the sky, I couldn’t kiss him, or hug him or feed him anymore, he left a hole in my heart that I couldn’t fill.”

Stating that that was when she made a promise to him that she was going to love, feed and look after all the animals around her, the actress futher said, “I realised, that not only did I see him in every animal that I loved, but I felt his love from every animal that I helped. This love I received helped fill the hole in my heart, it has helped my heart feel complete again, and helps my heart grow with every animal I help. But I wanted more... so, I had to give more… which is why I started the Praana Animal Foundation.”

Announcing that she had launched the Praana Rehabilitation and Adoption Centre for cats, the actress said, “(This is) The first structure I have ever physically built. I want to thank every person and animal that helped us to achieve this milestone. I can’t tell if I’m crying or smiling, my heart is full, I hope you are happy, my Gunda.”

She then went on to thank a number of people who had helped her in her mission to build the Centre.

