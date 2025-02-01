Anil Kapoor sends warm wishes to his brother from ‘last and next life’ Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) On Jackie Shroff’s 68th birthday on Saturday, actor Anil Kapoor sent out warm wishes to his brother from ‘last and next life’.

Anil took his Instagram stories, where he shared a collage of pictures featuring the two stars from their younger days.

The actor, who has shared screen space with Jackie in films such as “Ram Lakhan”, “Parinda”, “Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja”, “Karma”, “Kala Bazaar” ‘Kabhi Na Kabhi” and “Andar Baahar” to name a few, shared that the two have always had a “special connection”.

“There's no doubt in my mind that we were brothers in our pichla janam, and hopefully, we'll be brothers in the agla janam too. There's always been a special connection-something I've always felt for you, Jaggu Da. Love you Ram! Happy Birthday! @apnabhidu.”

On January 27, Anil celebrated 36 years of their 1989 drama "Ram Lakhan". Posting a collage of some of the memorable scenes from "Ram Lakhan", Anil wrote, "36 years of Ram Lakhan and the memories are still fresh! When co-stars turn into friends, the connection lasts beyond the screen. Here's to cherished moments and timeless camaraderie."

Jackie too shared his memories of working with Anil, Madhuri Dixit, and Dimple Kapadia in "Ram Lakhan".

He penned, "It is incredible that 'Ram Lakhan' has clocked 36 years of its release, and it's nothing short of spectacular. It has been an incredible experience to work alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and the rest of the star cast under Subhash Ghai's direction.”

“The bond we created on the set is something that I will always cherish, and till date, the bond has stayed as strong as ever. The energy of shooting 'Ram Lakhan' was unmatched, and I am beyond elated that the film has connected with the audience."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.