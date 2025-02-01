IWL 2024-25: In-form Ghanaian striker Rahama leads Nita FA to comeback victory

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) In-form Ghanaian striker Rahama Jafaru led Nita FA to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Kickstart FC in the Indian Women’s League 2024-25 match at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Saturday.

Jafaru’s second-half brace overturned Dangmei Grace’s first-half strike for Kickstart FC, lifting the Ghana forward to the second-highest scorer in the league with four goals.

Nita FA thus returned to winning ways after suffering a disheartening two consecutive defeats prior to this match. The victory, has levelled their points with Sethu FC and Odisha Women, each accumulating seven points. This victory also marks their second win of the season, accompanied by one draw and two losses.

Hosts Kickstart FC experienced yet another day of disappointment. The loss added to their string of setbacks, leaving them seventh in the league with only two points from five matches, including three losses.

The first half though saw Kickstart FC display more cohesion and control, orchestrated by captain Dalima Chhibber and spearheaded by the likes of Dangmei Grace, Karishma Shirvoikar, and Abigail Sakyiwaa. Their efforts dominated the midfield interactions and patiently crafted offensive plays.

The breakthrough for Kickstart FC came just before the first-half whistle. Sakyiwaa deftly set up Grace, who made no mistake in converting the opportunity, giving Kickstart a 1-0 lead with a well-placed shot past Nita FA goalkeeper Manisa Panna.

However, the second half saw a revitalised Nita FA, who quickly levelled the score right after the break. Jafaru displayed her sharp poacher instincts as she got the better of a couple of Kickstart defenders to equalise in the 46th minute.

Kickstart FC pushed hard to restore their lead with Sakyiwaa and Shirvoikar coming close to scoring, but they found Panna thwarting their attempts.

Jafaru, at the other end, was not done yet. In the 80th minute, she exploited yet another lapse in Kickstart defence during a free-kick. Left unmarked, Jafaru executed a spectacular volley to complete her brace and secure the lead for Nita FA. The final minutes saw Nita FA defence standing firm to ensure they held onto their lead and wrap up a crucial victory.

