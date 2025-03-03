Actor Manchu Manoj tells wife Mounika: You’ve been my anchor in storms; my calm in chaos

Chennai, Mar 3 (IANS) Actor Manchu Manoj has penned a touching post to his wife Mounika on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Manchu Manoj wrote, “Two years ago, I made the best decision of my life, I married the woman who changed my world forever.”

He went on to say,”Mounika, from the moment you walked into my life, you brought a kind of love I never knew existed. You’ve been my anchor in the storms, my calm in the chaos, and the reason I believe in destiny.”

Manch Manoj further said, “In just two years, we’ve built a home filled with love, laughter, and two beautiful little souls, our Dhairav and our little lioness, MM Puli. Watching you be the most incredible mother to them makes me fall in love with you even more every single day.”

Stating that they had been through highs and lows, victories and struggles, Manchu Manoj said that one thing however, was constant. “…But through it all, one thing has remained constant, us. You are my best friend, my biggest supporter, my forever,” he said.

“If these two years have shown me anything, it’s that a lifetime with you won’t be enough. Happy Anniversary, Munni. Here’s to more dreams, more adventures, and a love that only grows stronger with time. Yours, Manu,” he signed off.

On the professional front, Manchu Manoj is all set to make a comeback with director Karthik Gattamneni’s eagerly awaited action thriller film Mirai, featuring Teja Sajja, best known for having delivered the pan India blockbuster Hanuman, in the lead.

In an earlier interview, Manchu Manoj, while commenting on his role in the film, had said, "Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share this journey with my fans who have waited patiently for my return."

