Actor Karthi to work with director Gautham Menon?

Chennai, Mar 14 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, ace director Gautham Menon is likely to work with actor Karthi on a film.

Industry sources claim that Gautham Menon recently narrated a script to Karthi, which the actor liked very much. He has reportedly requested the director to develop the script further. The story, sources further claim, is that of popular writer Jeyamohan.

It is a known fact that Gautham likes Jeyamohan’s stories. His earlier film with Simbu, ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’ too was based on a story by Jayamohan.

Sources say the project will not happen immediately as both Gautham Menon and Karthi have to first finish their other commitments.

Karthi is currently dubbing for Sardar 2, his upcoming spy thriller with director P S Mithran. While the first part of Sardar had Karthi playing the dual roles of a RAW agent and his son, a cop intent on undoing the damage his father had done to his reputation, the second part will have the son turning a spy for the Indian Government and heading to Cambodia.

Sardar 2 will feature, apart from Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan, actors SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Aashiq Rangnath and Sajal Ahmed among others.

Gautham Menon, meanwhile, has his long awaited explosive action extravaganza 'Dhruva Natchathiram', featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, releasing on May 1 this year.

‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, one of the most awaited films of ace film maker Gautham Menon, will have Vikram playing a character called John in it.

John heads a specialised unit called the Basement that is formed soon after the Mumbai terror attacks. The specialised unit comprising 10 deadly professionals and led by John is set up to override any beaurocratic red tapism and to respond swiftly to any security threats to the nation.

Apart from Vikram, the film will also feature Ritu Varma, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, R Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig and Sathish Krishnan among others.

After Dhruva Natchathiram, Gautham Menon is likely to do a film with Ravi Mohan. It is post this project that sources say that Gautham will work with Karthi.

