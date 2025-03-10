Actor Gopichand’s next film with director Sankalp Reddy to be a historical epic!

Chennai, Mar 10 (IANS) Director Sankalp Reddy’s next film, a historical epic featuring actor Gopichand in the lead, was launched with much fanfare at a grand event that was held on Monday.

The film, which is being made on a huge budget, is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen with Pavan Kumar presenting the film. The event was graced by the core team of the film and some distinguished guests.

Director Sankalp Reddy, known for his technical brilliance in critically acclaimed films like IB 71 (set in sky) Ghazi (set on water) and Antariksham (set in space), is now venturing into uncharted territory.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that in this upcoming project, director Sankalp Reddy is to present a visually stunning and captivating portrayal of a crucial and forgotten event in Indian history.

Gopichand will be presented in a never-before-seen role, highlighting his versatility as an actor. Set in the seventh century, the film dives deep into a significant yet unexplored historical event, bringing to life a forgotten chapter of Indian heritage with rich cultural nuances and period-accurate details.

Sankalp Reddy, who has built a reputation for his technical expertise, is ensuring that the film will be visually stunning, with a talented team of technicians handling different crafts.

Manikandhan S, who has worked on successful films like HIT 1, HIT 2, Geetha Govindam, and Saindhav, will be cranking the camera for this film, while Chinna takes on the role of production designer.

Action choreography for the period film will be led by the renowned Prudhvi Master. Sources claim that with the incredibly talented core team, the film will be made with high technical values.

