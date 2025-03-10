Rakul enjoys ‘floating meal’ with her ‘whole heart’ Jackky in Maldives

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are currently enjoying a romantic holiday in the Maldives. The actress tagged her husband as her “whole heart” while enjoying a floating meal.

Rakul took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture romantically posing with her husband. The picture features the couple enjoying a floating meal in a luxurious setting.

The actress looks like a doll in a red swimsuit and sunglasses, while Jackky is shirtless and is also sporting sunglasses. They are in a pool, embracing each other with a beautiful ocean backdrop. The floating meal tray contains an assortment of pastries, bread, scrambled eggs, cold cuts, cheese, fruit, and condiments.

She wrote "My whole (heart emoji)” as the caption.

On March 9, Rakul shared some romantic glimpses from their holiday. She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video featuring the couple. In the clip, the actress and Jackky are seen embracing each other. Rakul then asks her husband “like the sunset?”

To which, Jackky looks at his wife lovingly and answers “lovely”.

On the work front, the actress has wrapped up the Patiala schedule of her upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.”

In “De De Pyaar De 2,” the actress will be seen reprising her role of Aisha alongside Ajay Devgn. The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, also features R. Madhavan.

In the upcoming comedy, Madhavan will portray Singh’s father, and there will be a comedic interaction between his character and Ajay Devgn’s role, Ashish.

The first film, "De De Pyaar De," which hit theaters in May 2019, told the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is nearly half his age. Their relationship faces opposition from Ashish's family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

