I have given dates for the symphony event to be held in 13 countries, says Ilaiyaraaja

Chennai, Mar 10 (IANS) Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, who has just done the country proud by becoming the first Indian ever to present a western classical symphony, has said that his symphony, called the ‘Valiant’, will be taken all over the world and that in this regard, he had already given dates for events to be held in 13 countries around the world.

Addressing the media on his return from London, where he made history by presenting his first western classical symphony titled ‘Valiant’, Ilaiyaraaja expressed happiness at the warm welcome accorded by the state government and the people.

During the course of his address on his return, Ilaiyaraaja said this music (symphony) will be taken all over the world.

The ace music director said that already he had given dates for symphony events in 13 countries around the world.

“I have given the dates for this symphony event to be held in 13 countries. On October 6, it is to be held in Dubai. On September 6, it is to be held in Paris. Then, in Germany. But should we not make our people listen to it?,” he asked.

“In the world of music, this is something at the top. So, I want my people, who have so much of love for me, to listen to it,” said Ilaiyaraaja.

Talking about the symphony and its presentation, Ilaiyaraaja was all praise for the conductor, Mikel Toms, who, he said, ensured accuracy.

Ilaiyaraaja said, “This is not an ordinary thing. You can write down music and they too can play it. But what if everybody played it in a different fashion? Conductor Mikel Toms ensured every note was played correctly. I only had time to join their rehearsals.”

Ilaiyaraaja also spoke about how audiences and fans applauded after each movement.

“The symphony has four movements. In western music, people will not clap until all four movements are finished. But our fans clapped after every movement. The musicians and the conductor were surprised. The conductor looked at me and smiled. I smiled and replied, ‘This is how it will be’.

“Like this, for every movement, people clapped and expressed their appreciation. They were unable to contain their happiness on listening to the music. Our people like to express their appreciation then and there,” an elated Ilaiyaraaja said.

