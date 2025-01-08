Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's pan Indian film titled Haindava

Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’s occult thriller, which was tentatively being referred to as #BSS12, has now been titled ‘Haindava', its makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by debutant Ludheer Byreddy and produced by Mahesh Chandu under the banner of Moonshine Pictures, the film’s story is centered around a centuries-old Dasavatara temple.

The makers of the film chose to announce the title with a Title Announcement Glimpse, which opens with a scene set in a dense jungle, where a group of miscreants attempt to destroy the sacred Dasavatara temple by setting fire to it. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is seen making an entry, riding a bike with a lion and wild boar running alongside him, while an eagle soars overhead.

The scene is charged with symbolism -- the fish in the temple pond leap in fury, and a tortoise watches intently. A tattoo on the hero’s hand mirrors the snake deity (Adishesha Avatar) in the temple, setting the stage for the intense action that follows.

As the protagonist thwarts the attempt to destroy the temple, he takes on the villains in a spectacular display of force. In one powerful moment, he sets a bullock cart ablaze, binding the villains to it with a rope, while the flames form the sacred Vishnu ‘Namalu’ shape. This motif is also seen on the faces of the lion and wild boar, with the sky revealing multiple forms of Vishnu. after which the title is revealed as ‘Haindava’.

Sources close to the unit say that as of now, 35 per cent of the film’s shoot has been completed.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Samyuktha play the lead in this eagerly-awaited thriller that has been written and directed by Ludheer Byreddy.

The technical crew of the film includes Shivendra as the director of photography, Leon James as the music director, and Karthika Srinivas R as the editor. Srinagendra Tangala leads the art direction, with publicity design by Ananth Kancherla.

