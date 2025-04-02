Activists, family allege encounter killing in Madurai was a ‘planned murder‘

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) The alleged encounter killing of a 29-year-old history-sheeter by the Madurai city police has sparked outrage among human rights activists and the victim’s family, who claim the incident was a premeditated murder.

The deceased, V. Subhash Chandra Bose, a resident of Pangjam Colony in Madurai, was shot dead by police on the evening of March 31.

According to police, the encounter was an act of self-defence after Bose attacked two Constables with a machete and fired at an Inspector.

Bose was reportedly wanted in connection with the March 23 murder of another history-sheeter, ‘Glamour’ Kali alias Kaleshwaran.

However, Bose’s father, Veeraiya, has strongly refuted the police version.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that his son was not killed in Madurai but possibly at a different location near Coimbatore, and that his body was later brought to Madurai.

“Subhash was with our family at the time of Kaleshwaran’s murder. The accusation is false,” he said, adding that there was no motive for Bose to kill Kaleshwaran, who was also a relative.

According to Veeraiya, his son moved to Coimbatore fearing arrest after police falsely implicated him in the murder case. He claimed that most of the criminal cases filed against Bose were fabricated.

Advocate and People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) member, A. John Vincent, also raised concerns over the legitimacy of the police narrative.

“Police often believe that such encounters instill fear and deter crime. But the ground reality is very different,” he said.

Vincent pointed out inconsistencies in the police statement.

“They claimed they aimed for Bose’s leg but ended up shooting him in the chest. If Bose was armed with a gun, why would he first attack with a machete instead of using the firearm directly?” he questioned.

He emphasised that such encounters should follow protocol and must be sanctioned by higher authorities.

Human rights activist P.M. Sudevan echoed these concerns, alleging that Bose may have been killed elsewhere and his body planted at the scene.

Sudevan also announced his intention to file a legal petition against what he described as police “high-handedness” and “cold-blooded murders.”

Police sources maintain that Subhash was a key suspect in the murder of Kaleshwaran, who was killed in Austinpatti on March 23.

Kaleshwaran was the nephew of former DMK councillor V.K. Gurusamy.

The murder is believed to be linked to a long-standing feud between Gurusamy’s camp and a gang associated with the late AIADMK functionary Rajapandian.

This rivalry, police say, has resulted in at least 20 deaths over the past two decades.

Bose was reportedly a close associate of Vellaikaali, a relative of Rajapandian, and allegedly led the gang responsible for Kaleshwaran’s murder.

Following the encounter, Bose was rushed to a nearby private hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest but was declared dead on arrival.

Activists and family members continue to demand an independent probe into the incident, alleging serious lapses and possible extrajudicial action by the police.

