Action taken against 7,570 cyber criminals in a year in UP

Lucknow, Aug 9 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has said that legal action was taken against 7,570 cyber criminals and a sum of Rs 90 crore was recovered from them in the past one year.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said 13,155 cybercrime cases were registered between 2022 and till March 2023.

He said charge sheets had been filed in 4,372 cases, while final reports were submitted in 4,606.

Besides, 45 cases were rejected.

Khanna said the state government was proactively dealing with cases of cybercrime in the state.

He said the government has adopted zero tolerance policy against crimes, including cyber offences.

He further said that there was a noticeable decline in crime rates in the state under the Yogi Adityanath regime.

