Achieved new milestone, Left-wing extremism most affected districts down to 6, says HM Shah

Raipur, April 1 (IANS) India has taken a big leap forward in its mission to eradicate Naxalism, marking a significant achievement in the journey toward a safer and more prosperous nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The number of districts severely impacted by Left-wing extremism and insurgency has been halved, dropping from 12 to just 6 -- a testament to the unwavering commitment and strategic efforts of the government, he said, adding that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned, a powerful, protected, and progressive Bharat is steadily becoming a reality.

HM Shah on his X handle said, “Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, today our nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing the number of districts most affected by left-wing extremism to just 6 from 12. The Modi government is building a Sashakt (powerful), Surakshit (protected) and Samriddh (progressive) Bharat with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development. Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by 31st March 2026.”

HM Shah has set an ambitious target to eradicate Maoism in India by March 31, 2026. He has consistently appealed to Maoists to junk insurgency, lay down their arms and reintegrate into society. He has assured them of proper rehabilitation under government initiatives.

The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach, combining decisive action against extremist elements with comprehensive development initiatives aimed at uplifting affected regions. This dual strategy not only addresses the root causes of extremism but also fosters hope and opportunity for communities long plagued by violence and instability.

The determination to eliminate Naxalism is not merely a political promise; it is a national resolve, HM Shah has said on occasions.

With a clear deadline set for March 31, 2026, the government is mobilising resources, strengthening security forces, and enhancing infrastructure in vulnerable areas. Roads, schools, healthcare facilities, and employment opportunities are being prioritised to ensure that every citizen feels the impact of progress.

The Union Home Minister is also likely to be in Chhattisgarh on April 4 for a two-day visit. He will preside over a high-level meeting to evaluate the progress of ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the state, government sources said.

Though no official statement has been issued in this regard, according to sources, HM Shah will also participate in the concluding ceremony of ‘Pandum Mahotsava’ in the Dantewada district of Bastar.

The Pandum Mahotsava, a festival of the Bastar tribal community, is a cultural event that is held in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. He will also perform Puja at the Danteshwari temple in Dantewada. However, the review meeting, if it takes place, is crucial for the state in achieving the target of making India Naxal-free by 2026, as targeted by the Union Home Minister.

According to data from the Union Home Ministry, at least 130 Maoists have been neutralised in encounters in Chhattisgarh this year, with over 110 fatalities reported in the Bastar division, which encompasses seven districts, including Bijapur and Kanker. Additionally, more than 105 Naxalites have been arrested, and 164 have surrendered in 2025.

In 2024, security forces achieved remarkable milestones, eliminating 290 Naxalites, arresting 1,090, and facilitating the surrender of 881 individuals. Among those neutralised were 15 hard-core Naxalite leaders.

Over the past decade, incidents of Naxalite violence have declined by 53 per cent, from 16,463 incidents between 2004 and 2014 to 7,744 between 2014 and 2024. Similarly, casualties among security forces have decreased by 73 per cent, from 1,851 to 509, while civilian casualties have dropped by 70 per cent, from 4,766 to 1,495.

These figures highlight the significant progress made in combating Naxalism and restoring peace in the affected regions.

In recent weeks, security forces in Chhattisgarh have intensified their campaign against Naxalism. Numerous Naxalites have surrendered, while others have been neutralised in encounters.

On Monday, a female Naxalite identified as Renuka, with a bounty of Rs 45 lakh, was eliminated.

Over the past 15 months, eight prominent Naxalites, including Joganna, Karthik, Nidhi, Sagar, Sudhir alias Sudhakar, and Jagdish, have been neutralised. In 2025 alone, the bodies of 119 Naxalites were recovered following various encounters, dealing a significant blow to the Maoists.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.