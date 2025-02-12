Acharya Satyendra Das' demise an irreparable loss to spiritual world: CM Yogi

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday over the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a heartfelt tribute on social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote: "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham, is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute! We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om peace!"

Acharya Satyendra Das, aged 85, passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, after suffering a brain stroke. His disciple Pradeep Das confirmed the news of his demise.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also expressed his condolences, saying: "Today, I received the saddening news that Ayodhya Dham's chief priest, revered Satyendra Das Ji, is no more. His demise is an irreparable loss. He dedicated his entire life to the Ram Lalla temple movement."

Former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Iqbal Ansari, also mourned his loss, stating:

"The passing away of the priest has caused great sorrow across the nation and society. We mourn this loss. He was a priest of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and a spiritual figure. His absence will be deeply felt. I consider him like a father, and his death is a great loss for all. We pray for his soul's peace and hope he finds a place in heaven as a blessed servant of Lord Ram."

Acharya Satyendra Das was the longest-serving chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, holding the position since the temple was in its temporary form. His spiritual guidance and unwavering devotion made him a revered figure not only in Ayodhya but across the country.

